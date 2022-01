Ukraine Does Not Meet IMF's Obligation To Appoint SACPO Head Within Promised Terms 15:13

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 2.6 Times To 4,571, Number Of Deaths Up Twice To 273 On January 4 13:44

General Fund Of State Budget Executed In 2021 With Deficit Of UAH 166.8 Billion While List For Reporting Period UAH 220.9 Billion 13:47

China helps fulfill Argentina's energy dream with world's southernmost hydroelectric dams 22:28