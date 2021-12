The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleh Haiduk as Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

This is stated in order of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1794-r dated December 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Oleh Haiduk heads the Council for Information and Cybersecurity of Ukraine, created by the Memorandum of the NSDC, the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

He is also the director of Tribex, the operator of the Ukrainian secure operating system Sich.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Hanna Maliar as Deputy Defense Minister.

