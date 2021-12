44.1% of the adult population have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Already 47.3% of the adult population of Ukraine received at least one vaccine against COVID-19. 44.1% of the adult population of Ukraine received two doses of the vaccine against coronavirus disease," the statement says.

It is noted that according to the WHO recommendations, the rate of vaccinated people in the world by the end of the year should be 40%.

According to the statement, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14,698,234 people have been vaccinated, of whom 14,698,232 people received the first dose, 13,698,387 people received two doses, 3,880 people received an additional dose, and 4,900 people received a booster dose.

A total of 28,405,399 vaccinations were carried out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the national coronavirus vaccination plan was fulfilled by 83%.

It was planned to receive 8.5 million vaccinations, but 7.05 million were given.

