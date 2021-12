On December 30, UAH 500 million were transferred to state mines to pay salaries.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On December 30, the Ukrvuhillia state enterprise transferred UAH 500 million to state-owned coal mining enterprises to pay salaries to miners. The corresponding funds were provided to Ukrvuhillia by Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company as an interest-free financial assistance in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of thermal generation with coal products,” the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, UAH 300 million were transferred to state mines to pay salaries.

On December 8, UAH 300 million were also transferred to state mines to pay salaries.

