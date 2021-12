Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev said that within the framework of the tax amnesty, UAH 1.1 billion have been declared since its beginning (from September 1).

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the end of the year, there are more than UAH 1 billion of assets declared by citizens within the tax amnesty, namely, UAH 1,116 million, the collection to the budget is UAH 67.4 million," he wrote.

According to the MP, in the last month of 2021, the dynamics are growing rapidly.

“We expect positive results next year too!” Hetmantsev added.

There are 8 months left until the end of the tax amnesty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2021, the tax amnesty entered into force and will be in effect for a year - from September 1, 2021 to September 1, 2022.

