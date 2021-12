Cabinet Postpones Increase Of Minimum Wage For Teachers To 3.5 Subsistence Minimums Until 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed until 2023 an increase in the minimum wage for teachers to 3.5 subsistence minimums.

This is stated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1391 of December 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To suspend until December 31, 2022 the effect of the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated July 10, 2019, No. 822," the decree says.

According to decree No. 822, the lowest salary (wage rate) for a teacher should be from January 1, 2022 3.5 of the subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons.

The subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons from January 1, 2022 – UAH 2,481, therefore, the minimum salary of teachers should be UAH 8,684, however, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed this increase until 2023.

At the same time, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1391 of December 28, a 10% increase in the official salary is envisaged:

- for teachers, whose activities are directly related to the educational process, in institutions of specialized education;

- for teaching staff in gymnasiums, lyceums, colleges, boarding schools;

- for teaching staff in higher vocational schools;

- for teachers in boarding-type educational institutions.

Also, according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1391, it is envisaged to increase by 20% the salaries of teachers in preschool educational institutions of the compensatory type, by 25% in special institutions of general secondary education (special schools, training and rehabilitation centers), by 30% in specialized houses child, orphanages.

It should be noted that in the list of teachers whose salary is being increased, there are no teachers of general secondary education institutions, which are the majority in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers postponed until 2022 an increase in the minimum wage for teachers to the amount of 3 subsistence minimums.

