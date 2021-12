Zelenskyy In Response To Petition Instructs Cabinet To Check Alleged Cases Of Use Of Expired Vaccines And, If

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to a petition, instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to check alleged cases of the use of expired vaccines and, if necessary, take action.

The petition is about the prohibition of mandatory vaccination with expired vaccines.

"I ask to prohibit mandatory vaccination of the population. It should not be that people are vaccinated with expired vaccines on pain of being fired from work or not receiving salary. I ask the President and the Minister of Health to give people the right to choose whether they want to be vaccinated or not. We supported you in the elections - support now us too," the petition says.

So, in response to the petition, the head of state explained that Part 3 of Article 12 of the law "On Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases" established that in the case of a threat of an especially dangerous infectious disease or the massive spread of a dangerous infectious disease, mandatory preventive vaccinations against this infectious disease for epidemic indications can be carried out.

Persons guilty of violating the legislation on the protection of the population from infectious diseases are liable under the laws of Ukraine (Article 41 of the Law of Ukraine "On Protection of the Population from Infectious Diseases").

Thus, social relations to ensure sanitary and epidemic well-being, legal, organizational and financial foundations of the activities of executive authorities, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations are regulated by the legislation of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Article 20 of the Law "On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine", the main powers of the government in the field of health care include, in particular, ensuring the implementation of state policy in the areas of health care, sanitary and epidemic well-being, protection of mothers and children, and the accessibility for citizens of the services of medical, educational and physical education and health institutions; ensuring the development and implementation of measures to create a material and technical base and other conditions necessary for the development of health care, therefore, the President asked the Cabinet of Ministers to find out if there were any cases of the use of expired vaccines, and, if necessary, take appropriate response measures.

