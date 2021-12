Montenegro Bans Entry Only With Negative PCR Test For Coronavirus From January 2 To 12

Montenegro has banned entry only with a negative PCR test for coronavirus from January 2 to 12.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement by the Ukrainian Embassy in Montenegro.

"Due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, from January 2, 2022, the updated conditions of entry into Montenegro will come into force," the statement says.

According to the statement, entry is now allowed with one of two documents:

- сonfirmation of full vaccination, provided that the second dose is given no later than 6 months before departure.

- сonfirmation of the previous COVID-19 illness (positive PCR or express antigen test, which must be at least 10 days and no more than 180 days).

In both cases, it is additionally necessary to have either a negative PCR test done no later than 72 hours, or an express antigen test done no later than 48 hours.

"This means that it is no longer possible to enter Montenegro only with a negative test," the statement emphasized.

The specified conditions of departure are valid until January 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has transferred Volyn and Zaporizhia regions from the "red" to the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger from December 30.

Thus, from December 30, all regions of Ukraine will be in the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger.

