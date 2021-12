The White House said that soon, President of the United States Joe Biden will have a phone conversation with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This follows from a statement by the Voice of America with the reference to a top-ranking official from the National Security Council of the United States, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the White House daily contacts Ukraine.

On Thursday, December 30, there will be a phone conversation between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to U.S. Administration, the phone conversation will take place at the request of the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, at the press conference that took place on December 23, President Putin noted the positive response of the United States to the Russian proposals as for the security guarantees and said that the negotiations on the issue will start in Geneva (Switzerland) early in 2022.

On the same day, the White House didn’t confirm the agreement to hold negotiations between Biden and Putin on the Russian proposals in Geneva in early 2022.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia has published draft agreements with the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to ensure rightful guarantees of Russia’s security that would envision further Ukraine’s membership of the Alliance.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources