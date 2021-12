On December 29, UAH 300 million were transferred to state mines to pay salaries.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today (December 29), UAH 300 million for the payment of salaries to miners went to the accounts of state coal mining enterprises. These are additional funds allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget by order of the Cabinet of Ministers. On December 24, miners of state mines received UAH 92 million for payment of salaries," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 28, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 300 million to pay salaries to employees of state coal mining enterprises.

On December 8, UAH 300 million were transferred to state mines to pay salaries.

