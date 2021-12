Cabinet Extends Resolution Allowing Belarusians To Temporarily Remain In Ukraine For Up To 180 Days Until 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the resolution that allows Belarusian citizens to temporarily remain in Ukraine legally for 180 days within a period of 365 days until 2023.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The government also monitors such things. We have extended [the Cabinet of Ministers resolution that allows Belarusian citizens to stay in Ukraine legally for up to 180 days within a period of 365 days] for another year,” the Prime Minister noted.

Consequently, citizens of Belarus who arrive in Ukraine legally can remain in Ukraine temporarily for a maximum of 180 days within a period of 365 days.

The Cabinet of Minister resolution No. 1032 of December 23, 2020, extended the period for which Belarusians can remain in Ukraine temporarily to 180 days within a period of 365 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Belarusian House in Ukraine nongovernmental organization called for a one-year extension of this Cabinet of Ministers resolution during a meeting at the Office of the President of Ukraine in October.

