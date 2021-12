Cabinet Not To Introduce Total Lockdowns In Future

The Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to introduce total lockdowns in the future.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“With the launch of free and affordable vaccinations, we no longer plan to introduce total lockdowns,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, a business can operate even in the "red" zones of epidemic danger if its employees are 100% vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has transferred Volyn and Zaporizhia regions from the "red" to the "yellow" epidemic zone from December 30.

Thus, from December 30, all regions of Ukraine will be in the "yellow" zone of epidemic danger.

