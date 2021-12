SBI Conducts Several Raids In Connection With Case Against Poroshenko Over Coal Deliveries From LPR And DPR

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has conducted several raids in connection with the case in which former President Petro Poroshenko is suspected of committing high treason by facilitating coal deliveries from the non-government-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state enterprises.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"In cooperation with investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine and under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI investigators are investigating criminal proceedings related to a criminal scheme involving the supply of coal from the temporarily occupied territories and the aiding of LPR and DPR terrorist organizations by a group of Ukrainian citizens. The proceedings are being investigated under Section 1 and Section 3 of Article 258-5 (terrorism financing), Section 1 of Article 111 (high treason), and Section 1 of Article 258-3 (creation of a terrorist organization) of the Ukrainian Criminal Code," the SBI said.

Two members of the parliament (including former president Petro Poroshenko), former energy and coal industry minister Volodymyr Demchiyshyn, and another person have already been served with notifications of suspicion as part of the criminal investigation.

In accordance with the relevant rulings by an investigating judge, SBI investigators raided several locations on December 29 because they suspected that important documents related to the criminal proceedings were being held there.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the European Solidarity party has announced that the homes of its members have been raided.

