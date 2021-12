USF Gas Reserves Down 41.4% To 14.1 Billion Cubic Metres As Of December 27, 2021

As of December 27, 2021, natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities of Ukraine fell by 41.4% or 9.97 billion year over year to 14.079 billion cubic metres.

This follows from the data provided by the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 95 million cubic metres of natural gas was used from the USF.

In the period of December 20-27, the natural gas reserves in the USF fell by 4.8% or by 709.3 million cubic metres.

Since the current heating season that started on October, the gas natural reserves in the USF fell by 25.4% or by 4.78 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that the natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities are sufficient for heating and technological needs in the heating season of 2021/2022.

At the same time, Deputy Energy Minister Maksym Nemchynov noted that in the case of a shortage of natural gas, there is an opportunity to import it at the reserved, guaranteed capacities from Slovakia.

At the beginning of October, Ukraine suspended injection of natural gas into its USF having accumulated 18.864 billion cubic meters, and on October 5, it started the withdrawal of the natural gas.

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry had had plans to accumulate 19.2 billion cubic meters before the current heating season.

On April 30, Ukraine exited the 2020/2021 heating season with reserves of 15.279 billion cubic meters of natural gas in underground storages, which is by 3.4% less than in 2020.

