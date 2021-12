The State Border Guard Service will receive USD 20 million from the United States for strengthening Ukraine’s borders with Belarus and Russia in 2022.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As previously reported, the State Border Guard Service and the U.S. embassy signed a joint action plan to implement an international technical assistance project worth USD 20 million a few weeks ago. At present, the project has been registered in accordance with the requirements approved by the Ukrainian government," the statement said.

The project will begin in January, and it will be completed within a year.

The amount of funding for the project is USD 20 million. It will help to meet the priority needs of border units.

"Modern video surveillance means, unmanned systems, and personal protection equipment for border guards, as well as facilitating their deployment in the field, reinforcement with transport and communication means are the needs that we agreed with our strategic partners. We will make every effort to ensure speedy implementation of the project and jointly evaluate its efficiency," the State Border Guard Service’s head Serhii Deineko said.

The beneficiaries of the project are all the border guard detachments operating on the border with Russia and Belarus.

“This is not the only new example of U.S. support for the State Border Guard Service. Another project was recently registered within the framework of the cooperation with the U.S. Department of State on the Export Control and Related Border Security Assistance (EXBS). Within the framework of this project, our partners will help us with the development of border infrastructure. In particular, it will help to strengthen the agency’s capabilities with elements that are used in the upgrade of the border and the development of remote monitoring systems. The amount of funding has been agreed at USD 4.5 million," Deineko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the 2022 state budget allocates UAH 17 billion for upgrading Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

