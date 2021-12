Cases Of Omicron Coronavirus Strain Registered In Kyiv – Kyiv City Administration First Deputy Head Povoroznyk

Cases of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been registered in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City State Administration’s first deputy chairman head Mykola Povoroznyk announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain have already been registered in the city,” he wrote.

According to Povoroznyk, experts are saying that this strain of the coronavirus is more contagious than the Delta strain.

Doctors are reporting that vaccinated people are experiencing mild forms of the virus.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said on December 18 that the Omicron strain of the coronavirus had been detected in Ukraine.

