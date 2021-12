SACPO Opens Criminal Proceedings Against MP Klochko On Suspicion Of Illegal Enrichment

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened criminal proceedings against the Parliamentary Committee on Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, Urban Planning, and Housing Policy’s head Andrii Klochko (Servant of the People faction) on suspicion of illegal enrichment.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opened the criminal proceedings under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code (illegal enrichment).

The article provides for imprisonment for 5-10 years and a ban from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, media reports claim that Klochko's mother has acquired properties worth UAH 14.5 million in the past two years.

These properties include two apartments, a house, and a Tesla car.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources