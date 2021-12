NBU Buys USD 10 Million On Interbank Market On December 20-24

In the period of December 20-24, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired USD 10 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Using the Matching mechanism, the National Bank acquired USD 10 million.

Since the very start of the year, the National Bank has acquired USD 3,209.9 million and sold USD 1,184.2 million at a uniform rate.

Using the matching mechanism, the NBU has acquired USD 475.8 million and sold USD 87.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the NBU acquired USD 4,929 million and sold USD 3,891 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

In 2019, the NBU acquired USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million.

