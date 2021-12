The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced the owner of the Internet publication Insider, the former first deputy chairperson of the board of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company, Oleksii Tamrazov, to 5 years in prison with confiscation of USD 100,000 for attempting to provide the prosecutor with unlawful benefits in the amount of USD 200,000.

The verdict was announced on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced the verdict, according to which the former first deputy chairperson of the board of UkrGasVydobuvannya was found guilty of attempting to provide an unlawful benefit of USD 200,000 to an employee of the Prosecutor General's Office for helping to reverse the seizure of gas.

The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutor and found Tamrazov guilty of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 369 (offering, promising or providing an undue benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code.

According to the court's verdict, Tamrazov was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

Also, by the verdict of the court, a special confiscation of USD 100,000 was applied, which were seized by law enforcement officers during the detention.

This verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court can be appealed to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court within 30 days from the date of its announcement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early 2020, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court the case against Tamrazov on bribing ex-prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk in the amount of USD 200,000.

