The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) has raised tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage for 45 water utilities.

According to it, the tariff increase was due to a significant increase in the cost of electricity, an increase in the price of reagents, a significant increase in budget contributions in the form of taxes and fees, after the Verkhovna Rada adopted Law No. 1914-IX "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine on ensuring the balance of budgetary receipts."

"The new tariff, unfortunately, is less than expected and does not allow to increase the meager salary for water utility workers that people receive. This will only push staff turnover, the average age of workers has already reached 50 years. The cost of electricity included in the tariff is also lower than it is now. But energy engineers predict a decrease in its price over the next year. We hope that these forecasts will come true," quoted in a statement the president of the Association, Dmytro Novitskyi.

According to the data on the website of the Kyivvodokanal utility company, the energy Commission increase in tariffs for centralized water supply and centralized drainage will lead to an increase in tariffs by UAH 5 (including VAT) and will total UAH 30.38 per 1 cubic meter (including UAH 5.06 VAT), of which:

- centralized water supply – UAH 16.16 per cubic meter with VAT;

- centralized drainage system - UAH 14.22 per cubic eter with VAT.

Expenses for an average family of 3 people, consuming an average of 6.5 cubic meters of cold water per month, will rise by UAH 32.50.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, the population's debt for consumed housing and utility services increased by 6.6% or UAH 4,059.4 million to UAH 65,597.3 million compared to September.

