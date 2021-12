The defense of former president Petro Poroshenko considers it possible for a court to hear a petition for his arrest in secret.

His lawyers said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko's lawyer Illia Novikov noted that they do not yet know whether the court has made any decision regarding the arrest of Poroshenko, they are guided by the information in the media.

"Of course, from a legal point of view, this is an absolute absurdity, since it violates the law, the Constitution, the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code, which regulates the procedure for such actions in relation to a Member of Parliament, since in this case the investigating judge is obliged to prematurely inform the MP about the consideration of such petition," said lawyer Ihor Holovan.

He noted that the information on the decision to detain Poroshenko may be true.

"It is a fully expected situation that such a petition for arrest, if it was really filed, they will try to create conditions for it to be considered secretly, so that society and us, lawyers, Poroshenko, will be informed about it after the fact," said Novikov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv authorized the arrest of former president Petro Poroshenko in order to bring him to court to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

