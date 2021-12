The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed to detain former President Petro Poroshenko in order to bring him to court for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

According to him, the decision was made on Friday morning as part of the case under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on suspicion of high treason.

The court agreed on the detention of Poroshenko in order to bring him to court to consider a petition for choosing him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The interlocutor did not provide any other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko did not come to the SBI, and the lawyers who appeared were not allowed to see the investigator.

Poroshenko announced that he will return to Ukraine in the first half of January 2022.

The SBI could not personally hand over to Poroshenko charge papers on suspicion of high treason.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect former President Petro Poroshenko of high treason for facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

