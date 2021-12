67.1% Of Those Polled By KIIS Support Ukraine's Accession To EU, 59.2% - To NATO

67.1% of respondents polled by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) support Ukraine's accession to the European Union, 59.2% - to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

If a referendum on Ukraine's accession to the organization took place next Sunday, 67.1% of respondents would vote for accession to the EU, 21.6% - against, 1.9% - would not vote, 9.4% - could not answer.

59.2% of the respondents would vote for joining NATO, 28.1% against, 1.3% of the respondents would not vote and 11.4% could not answer.

The poll was conducted on December 13-16 using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer).

1,203 adult respondents were interviewed in all controlled territories.

The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 3.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 64% of those polled by the Rating sociological group in August are in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU, 54% - to NATO.

