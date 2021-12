SBI Not Investigating Cases Against Journalists Gordon, Butusov, Shuster, As Well As Ex-Speaker Of Rada Razumk

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has not opened criminal proceedings and is not investigating cases against journalists Dmytro Gordon, Yurii Butusov, Savik Shuster, as well as former head of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, as it was stated by the former head of the Presidential Office Andrii Bohdan.

This is stated in the response of the SBI to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Based on the results of consideration of the request for information, we inform you that the investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation do not carry out pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings against Shuster S., Butusov Yu., Razumkov D. and Gordon D.,” the response says.

Thus, the SBI denied Bohdan's statement that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the task for the authority to find grounds and imprison hundreds of people, including Savik Shuster, Yurii Butusov, Dmytro Razumkov, as well as TV presenter Dmytro Gordon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan said that Zelenskyy had ordered him, Gordon, Razumkov, Shuster and Butusov to be imprisoned.

The SBI opened criminal proceedings because of the publication of journalist Butusov.

The criminal proceedings were opened on the fact that the military allowed the editor-in-chief of the Censor.net publication Yurii Butusov to shoot from a main gun.

