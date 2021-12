The Cabinet of Ministers exempted entrepreneurs engaged in retail trade in rural areas from the mandatory use of cash registers.

The Ministry of Economy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the corresponding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers was made at a government meeting on December 23.

"The level of income of entrepreneurs in villages is much lower than in cities, and under quarantine restrictions it has decreased even more. The costs of acquiring cash registers will become additional financial burdens for them, which will have negative consequences for business. At the same time, not all of them can use software cash registers as an alternative due to uneven coverage of high-speed Internet or its absence in villages. Therefore, the government decided to support such entrepreneurs so that they do not close their businesses and fire their employees, and give them the opportunity not to use cash registers in their activities," said Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko.

So, according to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, business entities engaged in retail trade in goods (except for excisable goods) in the territory of the village are exempted from the mandatory use of cash registers, provided that the maximum size of the annual volume of settlement transactions (167 times the minimum wage) is not exceeded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from January 1, 2022, payers of the unified tax of the second-fourth groups, making cash payments, must use cash registrars and/or software cash registrars in their activities.

