The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the ban on the import into Ukraine of Russian goods from the approved list until December 31, 2022.

The corresponding draft resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended its resolution of December 30, 2015 No. 1147 "On the prohibition of the import into the customs territory of goods originating from Russia", according to which its effect was extended until December 31, 2022 (inclusive).

The list of Russian goods prohibited for import into the customs territory of Ukraine includes: meat of cattle, poultry and pork (fresh, chilled or frozen), meat and edible meat offal, salted or in brine, fish and crustaceans, dairy products, processed cheeses, coffee, tea, food mixtures, confectionery and bakery products, baby food, pasta, sauces, flavors and condiments, beer, alcohol, vodka, cat and dog food, filter cigarettes, skin cleansers, insecticides , fungicides, herbicides, rodenticides, equipment for railways and tramways, diesel-electric locomotives.

In particular, it is prohibited until December 31, 2022 (inclusive) to import into the customs territory of Ukraine under the import customs regime and the temporary import customs regime with conditional partial exemption from taxation by customs payments of wagons that have been registered/inventoried since February 20, 2014 (were registered/inventoried) for residents of the Russian Federation.

At that, it is envisaged that this decree will become invalid on January 1, 2023 or after Russia stops using discriminatory and unfriendly actions in relation to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers excluded newsprint from the updated list of Russian goods prohibited for import into Ukraine.

In July 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the import into Ukraine of Russian goods from the approved list until December 31, 2021.

In 2017, the previously approved list additionally included items such as polyethylene with a specific gravity of 0.94 or more, as well as polyvinyl chloride not mixed with other substances, ammonium sulfate, a mixture of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic substances that are not fertilizers.

In January 2016, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers came into force prohibiting the import of a list of Russian goods into Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources