The Ministry of Defense is exploring the possibility of online military registration of women as liable for military service.

Adviser to the Deputy Defense Minister Nataliya Voronkova announced this on the air of Public Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If there will be a possibility, it will be possible to register electronically so that you send your data online. Let's see if this is possible from a security point of view," the adviser said.

She added that she will contact the military registration and enlistment offices regarding the algorithm for registering women as liable for military service.

"I will call several military registration and enlistment offices and find out if they have an action plan, because each military registration and enlistment office independently determines the algorithm of how to register. I think that we will develop an algorithm, and by the end of next week it will be on the website of the military registration and enlistment offices," Voronkova added.

She noted that it is necessary, together with the military registration and enlistment offices, to develop a procedure so that not all women immediately come to register.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense has expanded the list of specialties and professions, which provides for the military registration of women as liable for military service.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources