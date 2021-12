Poroshenko Did Not Come To SBI, And Lawyers Who Appeared Were Not Allowed To See Investigator

Former President Petro Poroshenko, who was summoned by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on December 23 to conduct legal proceedings, did not appear when summoned, but his lawyers came and were not allowed to see the investigator.

This is evidenced by the broadcast of the visit of the lawyers to the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, together with lawyers, some Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity came to the SBI.

Poroshenko's lawyer Ilia Novikov told reporters that the summons to summon Poroshenko for interrogation for December 23 has no legal force.

"That summons that certain sources in the Prosecutor General's Office advertised for December 23 - it has no legal force. Nobody obliged Petro Poroshenko to appear for interrogation or other investigative actions. We came to start a dialogue with our procedural (issues) ... let's call them so. For them (the investigators of the SBI and prosecutors of the Office), three days after the suspicion was made public, the situation is not developing in the best way. They, as we believe, hoped that they would have a win-win situation: either Poroshenko appears and they stage the show "Poroshenko in handcuffs", or Poroshenko does not appear - and there is a show "Oh, what a sad event, we are losing faith in people," Novikov said.

According to the lawyers, they came to the SBI to submit a number of petitions.

Along with the lawyers came also MPs from the European Solidarity Artur Herasymov, Akhtem Chiygoz and others.

They said they wanted to file a crime report.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko announced that he would return to Ukraine in the first half of January.

The State Bureau of Investigation summoned former President Petro Poroshenko on December 23 to conduct legal proceedings.

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason and aiding the LPR and DPR, declares that he himself will decide whether to go or not to go for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigations on December 23.

