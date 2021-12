Ukraine is introducing a booster dose against COVID-19 with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines for medical workers and nursing home employees.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine is introducing a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for medical workers and employees of nursing homes. They will be able to receive it at least six months after the date of receiving the second dose. This decision was taken by the Ministry of Health by its order No. 2849. When developing the order, they took into account the relevant WHO recommendations and the official position of the National Technical Panel of Experts on Immunization," the statement says.

According to the statement, medical workers and employees of nursing homes can receive a booster dose 6 months after the second vaccination against COVID-19. At the same time, only m-RNA vaccines - Moderna or Comirnaty/Pfizer - will be used for the booster dose, regardless of which vaccine the person is vaccinated with.

"The generation of the COVID certificate after receiving the booster dose will be available in the near future. The receipt of an additional dose for people who, due to severe concomitant diseases, could not develop adequate immune protection, remains unchanged. They can receive the third vaccination 28 days after the main course," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Viktor Liashko forecasts booster vaccination against COVID-19 in January-February 2022.

