New Judges Of Constitutional Court Petryshyn And Hryschuk Did Not Appear In Constitutional Court

The new judges of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Petryshyn and Oksana Hryschuk, who were appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy according to the Presidential quota, did not appear in the Constitutional Court.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this in court.

"They were not there. They did not come," said the interlocutor in the Constitutional Court.

According to him, since the appointment, they have never come to court.

According to the legislation, newly appointed judges of the Constitutional Court are sworn in at a special meeting not later than 5 working days from the date of appointment.

However, to date, almost 20 working days have passed since their appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Petryshyn and Oksana Hryschuk as judges of the Constitutional Court by Presidential quota instead of Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin.

The Constitutional Court refused to swear in new judges of the Constitutional Court, explaining this by the lack of vacancies in the positions of judges.

The Venice Commission supported the Constitutional Court's decision to postpone the oath of office for new judges.

