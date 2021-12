The 1+1 Media group has refused to provide information about the signing of contracts with the Kvartal 95 studio for the broadcast of programs produced by the studio in 2022.

This is stated in the 1+1 Media group’s response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We cannot disclose the terms of business negotiations and details of contracts – past, current, or future – because it is a commercial secret. As for all future projects that will be implemented by the 1+1 Media group and broadcast on the group’s television channels or other platforms, we will notify both the public and the mass media about them in advance," the group said.

The current contract for the broadcast of programs produced by the Kvartal 95 studio on the 1+1 television is valid until the end of 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Oleksandr Pikalov, an actor and writer at the Kvartal 95 studio, recently announced that the 1+1 Media group had not yet renewed the contract for the broadcast of the Kvartal 95 studio’s Vechernii Kvartal television program for 2022.

The 1+1 television channel will broadcast the new season of the Matchmakers television series, in which Russian actor Fyodor Dobronravov who supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia plays one of the leading roles, from December 20.

