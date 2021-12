Space X (USA) postponed the launch of the Sich-2-30 satellite from January 10 to 13, 2022.

The chairperson of the State Space Agency Volodymyr Taftai wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 20, the Yuzhnoye State Design Office and the Dutch company ISILAUNCH signed a protocol on the completion of the integration of the Sich-2-30 spacecraft with the Space X Falcon 9 launch vehicle. This means that the satellite is fully ready for launch. At the same time, Space X announced the postponement of the launch of the Transponder-3 mission with the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite from January 10 to 13, 2022," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine planned to launch the Sich 2-30 remote sensing spacecraft into orbit by the end of 2021.

In April, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Yuzhnoye State Design Office named after M.K. Yanhel (Dnipro) to use UAH 90 million for the completion and launch of the Sich 2-30 space satellite, which were in its accounts and were previously borrowed for another project.

