The Office of the President admits an increase of 10-11% in tariffs for some housing and utility services.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the Office of the President.

"A slight adjustment of some tariffs is possible within the inflationary expectations at the level of 10-11%, in particular, tariffs for the distribution and delivery of natural gas," the statement reads.

At the same time, it is noted that the price of natural gas for the population during the current heating season will not grow.

"The government has allocated substantial funds to keep natural gas tariffs for the population virtually at the level of last year - below UAH 8 per cubic meter. The government also allocated funds to provide municipal heating companies with preferential gas so that the population would receive heating at almost last year's prices," the Deputy Head of the Office Rostyslav Shurma noted.

According to him, prices for electricity for the population this year also managed to keep from growing, and even to reduce for some categories of consumers.

It is noted that the increase in tariffs for the supply or distribution of electricity for regional energy distribution companies will not affect the cost of this energy carrier for the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 27 billion to local budgets to cover the difference in heat tariffs and pay off debts to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

