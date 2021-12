President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has authorized only the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to make official statements and comments on foreign policy issues.

This is stated in decree of the head of state No. 671 of December 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To establish that only the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine can make official statements and comments on foreign policy issues and initiatives of an international nature,” it was said.

Besides, the decree establishes that only the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides official explanations regarding the foreign policy of Ukraine, ensures coordination of the activities of state bodies in the field of foreign relations, exercises general supervision over the implementation of international treaties of Ukraine, provides methodological, consulting, informational assistance to state bodies on relevant issues, puts, in accordance with the established procedure, for consideration by the President, the Cabinet of Ministers, proposals for improving the activities of state bodies in this area.

At that, state bodies in the implementation of external relations coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by sending written requests the preparation of foreign visits of heads of state bodies and foreign delegations to Ukraine; official statements, comments on the implementation of state policy in the field of external relations, initiatives of an international nature, while statements by officials with such statements, comments, initiatives are made exclusively within their competence on the relevant instructions of the President, the Prime Minister or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; initiatives for Ukraine to acquire membership in international organizations, interstate associations, and more.

Also, state bodies in the implementation of external relations inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about activities in the field of external relations, in particular, on participation in the work of international organizations and their bodies, on the implementation of international treaties of Ukraine.

Besides, the decree stipulates that officials and state bodies inform the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the content of official contacts on issues related to the implementation of state policy in the field of foreign relations with representatives of foreign states, international organizations within 10 days after such contacts, and if received especially important information - without delay.

It was also established that official correspondence of state bodies on issues related to the implementation of state policy in the field of external relations with foreign states, international organizations, their bodies and officials accredited in Ukraine by foreign diplomatic missions, consular offices, representative offices of international organizations is carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, except cases provided for by law or an international treaty of Ukraine.

Official correspondence with foreign ministries of foreign states is carried out exclusively by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is also established that during the organization and conduct of international negotiations, meetings, conversations of officials, it must be ensured:

- advance notification by the state bodies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the agreements reached on the conduct of international negotiations, meetings, conversations of the prime minister, first deputy prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers, heads of other central executive bodies, state bodies;

- preparation of information and analytical materials, documents for international negotiations, meetings, conversations of the prime minister, first deputy prime minister, deputy prime minister, which is carried out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with other central executive authorities, state bodies in accordance with their competence, and for international negotiations, meetings, conversations of the minister, the head of other central executive bodies, the state body - the corresponding body together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

