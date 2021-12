United States Calls Lies Russia’s Statement On Alleged Preparation Of Provocations Using Chemical Weapons By U

The United States has said that Russia’s statement about alleged preparation by the United States of a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Donbas absolutely false.

The respective statement was made by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Spokesperson for the United States Department of State Edward Price, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"These statements by (defense minister of Russia) Shoygu are fully false," Mr. Kirby said.

He also noted that United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had not talked to Shoygu and no meeting had been planned so far.

Besides, on Twitter, Mr. Price noted that responsibility for the escalation is on Russia, and called on the Russian Federation to stop using false inflammatory rhetoric.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ministry of Defense of Russia said United States was planning a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in Donbas.

