2.3 Million Ukrainians Already Received Payment Of UAH 1,000 Within Framework Of E-Pidtrymka Program

More than 2.3 million Ukrainians have already received a payment of UAH 1,000 within the framework of the E-Pidtrymka program.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of today, 5.5 million Ukrainians have opened E-Pidtrymka cards in banks,” Svyrydenko said.

She noted that 4.5 million Ukrainians have submitted applications for a payment of UAH 1,000 in the Diia mobile application, and also stressed that more than 2.3 million Ukrainians have already received a payment of UAH 1,000.

The Vice Prime Minister said that the Ukrainians have already spent UAH 206 million within the framework of the E-Pidtrymka program.

According to statistics, within the framework of the E-Pidtrymka program, Ukrainians spend money on books, tickets to cinemas and theaters, as well as train tickets.

Svyrydenko stressed that the program will operate over the next year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 19, the E-Pidtrymka project was officially launched in the Diia application, within the framework of which citizens vaccinated against coronavirus can receive UAH 1,000.

The Verkhovna Rada has allocated UAH 8 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in order to have time to receive the specified payment at the first stage, you need to submit an application in the Diia application by December 29, 2021, that is, from December 19 to December 29.

UAH 500 million have already been allocated for payments of UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus within the framework of the E-Pidtrymka program.

