The Ministry of Internal Affairs is not conducting an official investigation into the circumstances of the appointment of Aleksandr Gogilashvili to the post of deputy minister.

This is evidenced by the response of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also announced that the decision on the disciplinary responsibility of employees could be made by the Prime Minister.

"In accordance with Paragraph 12 of Part 1 of Article 42 of the Law "On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine", the Prime Minister of Ukraine gives an order to initiate disciplinary proceedings against ministers and their deputies, heads of other central executive bodies and their deputies, applies disciplinary sanctions to such persons," the response says.

Besides, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the position held by Gogilashvili was political, and therefore he was not subject to labor legislation and legislation on civil service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not organize a special check of Aleksandr Gogilashvili before his appointment to the post of deputy minister and did not check whether he had Russian citizenship.

The SSU did not check whether Gogilashvili had Russian citizenship when he was appointed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

