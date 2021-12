Finance Ministry Places Record-Breaking Volume Of Government Bonds For UAH 12 Billion And USD 307.5 Million In

On December 21, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 12 billion and USD 307.5 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ministry offered to investors nine issues of securities denominated in local currency and one issue in foreign currency.

The maturity of the hryvnia-denominated bonds is 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 1.5 years, 2 years, 2.4 years, 2.5 years, 3 years, and 6 years.

The maturity of those denominated in dollars is 1 year.

Two-year bonds were in particular demand.

The weighted average yield of 3-month bonds made 10.50%, 6-month – 10.80%, 1-year – 11.88%, 1.5-year – 11.88%, 2-year – 12.78%, 2.4-year – 12.85%, 2.5-year – 12.9%, 3-year – 12.88%, and 6-year – 13.25%.

In turn, the ministry managed to attract USD 307.5 million from the placement of foreign currency-denominated bonds.

The weighted average yield is 3.7% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion and EUR 845 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

