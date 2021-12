The United States of America is closely following the case concerning the former President, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko.

This is indicated in the statement of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States is closely following the case against former President Poroshenko. Crucial that process and outcome be based on the rule of law, not politics," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation summoned Poroshenko for December 23 to conduct legal proceedings.

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason, says that he himself will decide whether to go to the SBI on December 23.

The SBI and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect Poroshenko of high treason because of his assistance in the supply of coal from the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state enterprises.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources