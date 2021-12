Zelenskyy Hoping To Receive In 2022 Specific NATO Answer On Timeline For Ukraine's Entry Into Alliance

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to receive a specific answer from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 2022 on the timeline for Ukraine's entry into the alliance.

The head of state said this during a speech at the conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine "Diplomacy 30. Strategy of a Strong State," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We strive... to achieve membership in the European Union in the coming years and get a very clear time horizon from NATO, very specific, and we want to get it in 2022,” he said.

During his speech, Zelenskyy talked a lot about the fact that in order to achieve these and other goals, Ukraine should interest other countries, show creativity.

As examples of such creativity, the head of state named the declarations of support for the European perspective of Ukraine, which have already been signed by seven EU member states, and the holding of the Crimean Platform with the participation of 46 countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is disappointed with signals from the United States and NATO regarding Russian proposals for security guarantees.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki says that negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding agreements with NATO will only take place with the participation of European partners.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has released Russian-developed draft agreements with the United States and NATO to provide legal guarantees for Russia's security, providing for NATO's commitment to rule out further eastward expansion, in particular Ukraine's entry into the alliance.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources