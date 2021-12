Natural gas price in Europe has exceeded USD 2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters.

This is evidenced by the results of trading on the TTF hub on the ICE Futures exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of 9:00 a.m., the natural gas price was USD 1,835 per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

At that, as of 3:45 p.m., the natural gas price increased by 11% to USD 2,039 per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz Trading gas supply company has offered natural gas at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE) at a record price - UAH 59,088 per thousand cubic meters.

From November 29 to December 3, the natural gas price at the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEE) reached its maximum and increased by 27% to UAH 37,535.6 per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

At the end of September, the price of natural gas in Europe exceeded USD 1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

