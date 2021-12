The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has declared that the United States is preparing a provocation with the use of chemical weapons in the Donbas.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced this at an expanded meeting of the Defense Ministry collegium in Moscow with the participation of President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The presence of more than 120 employees of American PMCs has been reliably established in the population centers of Avdiivka and Pryazovske in Donetsk region. They will equip firing positions in residential buildings and at socially significant facilities... To commit a provocation, reserves of an unidentified chemical component have been delivered to the cities of Avdiivka and Krasnyi Lyman," Shoigu said.

He also noted that the Americans are preparing the Ukrainian special operations forces and radical armed groups for active hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ministry of Defense announced that 90,000 Russian troops were concentrated in the occupied territories and on the border of Ukraine with Russia.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources