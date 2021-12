NATO To Conduct Cyber Security Exercise In Ukraine In Early 2022

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will conduct a cybersecurity exercise in Ukraine in early 2022.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this during an online briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the beginning of the year, Ukraine will host the first NATO cybersecurity exercise. It will be held in Kyiv, which will host representatives of all countries of the Alliance," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Stefanishyna stressed that this is the first NATO exercise to be held in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October the Ministry of Defense created a cyber security situational center.

