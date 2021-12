Ukraine To Agree On Export Of Potatoes To EU - State Food Safety Service

Ukraine plans to agree on the export of potatoes to the countries of the European Union.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

According to the statement, the State Food and Consumer Service sent a letter to the Directorate General for Health and Food Safety of the European Commission to consider the possibility of exporting Ukrainian potatoes to the countries of the European Union.

The head of the State Food and Consumer Service Vladyslava Mahaletska noted that Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, in particular, on the adaptation of national legislation to pan-European legislation in terms of potato growing.

"Currently, the issue of the need to appoint an inspection of European experts in 2022 to open the export of Ukrainian potatoes to the EU is being discussed with European colleagues," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, Saudi Arabia opened its market for Ukrainian producers of caviar and seafood, and Jordan - for Ukrainian producers of milk and dairy products.

In October, Bosnia and Herzegovina opened its market to Ukrainian producers of canned, processed food and chews for pets.

Also in October, Georgia opened its market for Ukrainian producers of meat, offal and other poultry products, and Libya - for Ukrainian breeding cattle.

Since August 2, Japan has lifted the ban on the export of poultry meat and eggs from Ukraine, which was introduced in December 2020 in connection with the spread of pathogenic bird flu in Ukraine.

In July, Liberia opened its market to Ukrainian poultry producers.

