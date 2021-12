United States Did Not Increase Level Of Threat To Travel Of Its Citizens To Ukraine - White House

The United States did not increase the level of threat to the travel of its citizens to Ukraine due to alleged military actions on the part of Russia.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this at a briefing on December 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Travel information for Ukraine remains 'Level 4: Don't Travel Due to COVID-19.” The Department of State has updated it to include information on Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine, just to provide additional information. But it remains at level 4," Psaki said.

She noted that traditionally the number of Americans traveling to Ukraine increases during the holidays.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the U.S. State Department does not recommend its citizens to travel to Ukraine due to Russia's planning of military operations and due to COVID-19.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the most likely time for Russia to reach readiness for escalation is the end of January.

