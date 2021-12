Poroshenko Will Decide For Himself Whether Or Not To Go For Interrogation At SBI On December 23 - Defense

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason and aiding the LPR and DPR, declares that he himself will decide whether or not to go for interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) on December 23.

One of Poroshenko's lawyers, Ihor Holovan, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“In my opinion, I have already explained everything. The summons (about summoning to the SBI) is illegal. Why should he go?” Holovan said.

According to him, whether or not Poroshenko will go to the SBI on December 23, depends on him.

Also, the lawyer did not answer the question when Poroshenko plans to return to Ukraine.

“Why are you asking me? The Office of the President is following him,” said the defender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI summons Poroshenko on December 23 to conduct legal proceedings.

The SBI failed to personally hand over to Poroshenko charge papers on suspicion of treason.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect former President Petro Poroshenko of high treason for facilitating the supply of coal from the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises.

According to the sanction of the incriminated articles, he faces up to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.

