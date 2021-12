Poroshenko Faces Up To 15 Years In Prison With Confiscation Of Property For Treason And Assistance To Terroris

Former President Petro Poroshenko faces from 8 to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property for high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations.

This is evidenced by the sanctions of the articles of the Criminal Code, by which the SBI charges Poroshenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ex-President is suspected of committing crimes under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 258-3 (assistance to the activities of a terrorist organization) of the Criminal Code.

The sanctions of the abovementioned articles provide for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term from 8 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

In particular, the sanction of the article on high treason provides for a punishment from 12 to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property, and the sanction of the article on assisting terrorists provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term from 8 to 15 years with or without confiscation of property.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine suspect former President Petro Poroshenko of high treason because of his assistance in the supply of coal from the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukrainian state enterprises.

