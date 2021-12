The wind turbines of the De Aar wind power project invested by China's Longyuan Power and its South African partners in De Aar, South Africa. Photo by Xinhua/Lyu Tianran.

As the world is grappling with climate change in consensus to move to green energy, China-Africa's renewable energy cooperation is bearing fruits. In various parts of Africa, China-Africa cooperation brings in clean electricity to boost power supply. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A 50-megawatt solar farm in Garissa, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Xie Han.

The Karuma hydropower project under construction along the Nile River in Kiryandongo district of Uganda. Photo by Xinhua/Jia Junwei.

The facilities of the De Aar wind power project invested by China's Longyuan Power and its South African partners in De Aar, South Africa. Photo by Xinhua/Lyu Tianran.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (C) attends the launching ceremony of a 50-megawatt solar farm in Garissa, Kenya. Photo by Xinhua/Xie Han.

A view of the Karuma hydropower project under construction in Kiryandongo district of Uganda. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Gaiping.

