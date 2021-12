The Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko states that the former President Petro Poroshenko has been served with charge papers on high treason.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko was served with charge papers on treason. The government of the state traitors did not think of anything but to sew betrayal to others," the MP wrote.

He believes that Poroshenko was served with the suspicion on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, well, put aside the history of the USSR. This is still not an instruction, and you are not a leader. You should read something childish. And people will answer, let Bankova not worry about this. A populist with a pocket-size SBI is like a monkey with a grenade, only with a pocket SBI. If earlier it was only we said, now it is visible to every Ukrainian," Honcharenko summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has not received from the Security Service of Ukraine or the State Bureau of Investigation a project of suspicion against former President Petro Poroshenko in the framework of the case on the supply of coal to Ukraine from the uncontrolled territories of Donbas.

The SSU is checking the alleged involvement of Poroshenko in the case of the MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

Earlier, the SSU served Medvedchuk with suspicion of high treason over the supply of coal from the occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Ukrainian state enterprises.

