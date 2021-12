SkyUp Airlines intends to launch six new flights from Lviv (4), Zaporizhia (1), and Kharkiv (1) in 2022.

The airline announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, flights from Lviv to Madrid (Spain) will be operated on Mondays from March 28 and on Mondays and Thursdays from June. Ticket prices will start at UAH 2,258 for flights from Lviv to Madrid and at UAH 2,258 for flights from Madrid to Lviv.

Flights from Lviv to Vienna (Austria) will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays from April 22. Ticket prices will start at UAH 2,717 for flights from Lviv to Vienna and UAH 3,400 for flights from Vienna to Lviv.

In addition, the airline will operate flights from Lviv to Valencia (Spain) on Tuesdays and Fridays from April 22. Ticket prices will start at UAH 2,258 for flights from Lviv to Valencia and UAH 2,258 for flights from Valencia to Lviv.

The airline is also launching new flights from Zaporizhia to Rhodes (Greece) on Fridays from May 27 (return flight on Saturdays). Ticket prices will start at UAH 3,152 for flights from Zaporizhia to Rhodes and UAH 3,326 for flights from Rhodes to Zaporizhia.

Flights from Lviv to Thessaloniki (Greece) will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May 28. Ticket prices will start at UAH 2,663 for Flights from Lviv to Thessaloniki and UAH 2,775 for flights from Thessaloniki to Lviv.

Flights from Kharkiv to Corfu (Greece) will be operated on Saturdays from May 28. Ticket prices will start at UAH 3,301 for flights from Kharkiv to Corfu and UAH 3,196 for flights from Corfu to Kharkiv.

According to the statement, the company plans to operate flights to 30 countries on more than 100 routes from Kyiv and the regions in the summer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, SkyUp began operations in April 2018.

SkyUp is a subsidiary of the JoinUp travel operator.

The airline was registered in June 2017.

